Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.10

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €150.10 ($176.59) and traded as high as €164.80 ($193.88). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €164.75 ($193.82), with a volume of 418,375 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on RI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €174.45 ($205.24).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €150.10.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

