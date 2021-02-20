Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc (PLI.L) (LON:PLI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.01

Shares of Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc (PLI.L) (LON:PLI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.01 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 35.40 ($0.46). Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc (PLI.L) shares last traded at GBX 35.40 ($0.46), with a volume of 14,311 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.24. The company has a market capitalization of £75.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

About Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc (PLI.L) (LON:PLI)

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

