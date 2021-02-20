Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Tops $7.43 on Major Exchanges

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.43 or 0.00013246 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $161.85 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00435038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00070134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00061997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00076286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.00398662 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00160431 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.