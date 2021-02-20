Perry Creek Capital LP Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,224,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,839,000. Sabre makes up 13.7% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Perry Creek Capital LP owned 2.28% of Sabre as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $4,567,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,045,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 385,293 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $18,932,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 22,775,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,356,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

