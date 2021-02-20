Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) & SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perspecta and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta 0 6 0 0 2.00 SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33

Perspecta presently has a consensus target price of $26.45, indicating a potential downside of 8.82%. SciPlay has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.41%. Given Perspecta’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Perspecta is more favorable than SciPlay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Perspecta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Perspecta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perspecta and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta -16.16% 23.57% 5.97% SciPlay 3.81% 7.36% 5.50%

Risk and Volatility

Perspecta has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perspecta and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta $4.50 billion 1.04 -$676.00 million $2.05 14.15 SciPlay $465.80 million 5.82 $32.40 million $1.53 14.02

SciPlay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perspecta. SciPlay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perspecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perspecta beats SciPlay on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. Its social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

