Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $39,411,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,578,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,839,000 after purchasing an additional 972,021 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,145,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,539,883. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.