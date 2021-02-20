Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,145,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,539,883. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

