PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,767 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of PG&E worth $58,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 299.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,656,000 after purchasing an additional 46,209,845 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 40,981,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,949 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 34.0% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 552.0% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,657,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,875,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.