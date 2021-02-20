Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Up 290% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $192,095.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 290% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00485151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00068053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00077218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00402622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00025256 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 38,410,384 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

