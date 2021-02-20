Phantasma Energy Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,661.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 147.5% higher against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $26,661.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.41 or 0.00462826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00090714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00077996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.00400662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00026613 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 38,431,732 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

