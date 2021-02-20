Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 14.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

PM traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.45. 4,289,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

