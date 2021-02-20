Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,105,000 after acquiring an additional 81,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

PSX opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $90.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

