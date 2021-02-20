Phoenix Global (PHB) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.80 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $31.80 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.05 or 0.00479790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00062488 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.97 or 0.00832834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00038461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,468,104,494 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

