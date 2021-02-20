Phoneum (PHT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $189,838.56 and approximately $4,780.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

