Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $47,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Pinduoduo by 20.4% during the third quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,561,000 after purchasing an additional 492,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,875,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,194,000 after purchasing an additional 290,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,618,000 after acquiring an additional 807,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $123,682,000.

Several analysts have commented on PDD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $195.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.36 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

