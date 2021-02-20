Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Shares Up 1.8%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) shot up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.30. 4,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 23,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.