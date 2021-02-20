Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $301.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post $301.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.10 million and the lowest is $291.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $263.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $296,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,884 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $81.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

