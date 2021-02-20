Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 118.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $69.22 million and $336,356.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 118.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00292547 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00125674 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00047319 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001162 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars.

