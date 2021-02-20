PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Reaches $0.0994

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0994 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $13,968.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

