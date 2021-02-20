Pirl Market Capitalization Hits $101,361.90 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 81.8% lower against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $101,361.90 and approximately $11,140.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,332.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.87 or 0.03521737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.87 or 0.00416938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $711.16 or 0.01262449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.02 or 0.00466902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.41 or 0.00426765 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.99 or 0.00301761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00028066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

