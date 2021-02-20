Pirl (PIRL) Price Down 40.6% This Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 98.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $287,014.80 and approximately $10,275.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,696.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,943.77 or 0.03428356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00399210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $685.29 or 0.01208687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00452145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.62 or 0.00412049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00289933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00027070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

