PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $0.92 on Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. PIVX has a market cap of $59.87 million and $3.69 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002840 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

