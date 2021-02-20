PIXEL (PXL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.69 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. PIXEL has a market cap of $15.83 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 47.9% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,544.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.07 or 0.01218634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.55 or 0.00413033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00030622 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006369 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.