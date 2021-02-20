Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Trading Down 5.9%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 1,090,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,568,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

PLNHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Planet 13 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Planet 13 from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

