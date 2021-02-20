Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.0500 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $2,271.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.20 or 0.00486434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00089144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.00402101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028140 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.