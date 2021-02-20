Playkey (PKT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68,994.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $367,443.38 and approximately $68,994.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

