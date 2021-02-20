POA Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, POA has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and $2.17 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,770,089 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.