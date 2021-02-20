Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Pool stock opened at $326.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.25 and its 200-day moving average is $342.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pool by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

