Populous (PPT) Market Cap Tops $117.15 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Populous token can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00003890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $117.15 million and $8.49 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.46 or 0.00814119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00038270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00055792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.21 or 0.04772345 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

PPT is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.