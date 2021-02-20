Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Earnings Results

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.55-2.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

Shares of POR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

