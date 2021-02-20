Poseidon Network (QQQ) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $64.43 million and approximately $770,640.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072565 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000067 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

