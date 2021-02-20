Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 68,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,679,000 after buying an additional 255,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,426.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,393,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

