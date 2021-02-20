PowerPool Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.50 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 1% lower against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $74.75 million and $8.50 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for $3.86 or 0.00006781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.20 or 0.00474891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00071061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00082395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00078007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.60 or 0.00407040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026132 BTC.

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,375,139 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

