Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.91. Precision Optics shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 60,861 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

