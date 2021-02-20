PressOne (PRS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.67 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, PressOne has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $18,333.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne token can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.03 or 0.00778604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00037519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00056143 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00041108 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.99 or 0.04626383 BTC.

About PressOne

PRS is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

