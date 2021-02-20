Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 2,200 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.06% of Linde worth $78,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $250.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.