Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 393,300 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 921,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.51% of GAN worth $18,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GAN by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of GAN by 46.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GAN. B. Riley upped their price objective on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

GAN stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. GAN Limited has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

