Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 85,400 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.85% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $21,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,396,000 after buying an additional 165,622 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 402,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,261,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,624,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 30.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -25.70. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

