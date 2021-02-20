Primecap Management Co. CA Buys New Stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,509,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.24% of 908 Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,848,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $17,086,000.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

In other 908 Devices news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Turner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASS. William Blair began coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

MASS stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $79.60.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.