Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $30,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

NSC stock opened at $258.03 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

