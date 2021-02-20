Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.19% of nLIGHT worth $41,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. As a group, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.