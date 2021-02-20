Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

MO stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

