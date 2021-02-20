Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.44% of Pentair worth $38,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of PNR opened at $56.65 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

