Primecap Management Co. CA Has $32.57 Million Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.94% of OSI Systems worth $32,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $18,008,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 612.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 176,460 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 36.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 37,440 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 32.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $92.65 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

