Primecap Management Co. CA Has $50.35 Million Stock Holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,253,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 14.53% of Calithera Biosciences worth $50,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 600.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $3.10 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $218.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

