Primecap Management Co. CA Has $55.29 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.16% of IQVIA worth $55,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 671,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $188.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 207.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.13.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

