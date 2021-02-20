Primecap Management Co. CA Has $71.15 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.24% of Otis Worldwide worth $71,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after buying an additional 2,887,540 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,571 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,621 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 750.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after acquiring an additional 780,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,935,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,243,000 after acquiring an additional 714,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265.

OTIS opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

