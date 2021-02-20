Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.96% of Glaukos worth $32,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,910,000 after purchasing an additional 373,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Glaukos by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after acquiring an additional 217,854 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,693,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

GKOS stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $97.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.