Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.16% of IQVIA worth $55,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in IQVIA by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Truist upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $188.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

