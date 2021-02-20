Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $31.26 Million in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,238,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.88% of Allogene Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

